Two people standing on shoulder, including a nine-year-old, killed in traffic accident on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people, including a nine-year-old, were killed standing outside their vehicle on I-95, Florida Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

The victims had stopped on the right northbound emergency shoulder, FHP reported. They were standing next to the vehicle when a car traveled to the right and partially entered the emergency lane.

The right side of the oncoming car collided with the victim's vehicle, simultaneously colliding with the victims. They were transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced deceased, the report states.

The driver of the car which collided with the victims did not sustain any injuries.

Officials say this crash is pending investigation. All northbound lanes just south of the Pecan Park Road exit are still blocked at this time. First Coast News will update as this story develops.