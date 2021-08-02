Volleyball tournament, memorial being held Monday for beloved UNF student killed in weekend crash

Restaurants and bars are doing their part by offering drink specials and 'Mooney' menu items all evening Monday, where the proceeds will go to help her family.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville community is mourning after a University of North Florida student and beloved member of the hospitality industry died in a car crash early Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Megan Mooney, 22, died after getting T-boned on U.S. Highway 1 and Gran Bay Parkway by another vehicle around 3 a.m.

Friends of Mooney tell First Coast News that she worked as a bouncer at The Surfer Bar, was a cashier at Publix and was also a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at UNF.

On Monday, friends and family are gathering to honor her memory with a volleyball tournament at 11 a.m. in front of the Casa Marina hotel.

The group later plans to hold a memorial on the beach in front of Surfer the Bar to honor her memory at 8 p.m.

Nearby restaurants and bars are doing their part by offering drink specials and 'Mooney' menu items all evening Monday, where the proceeds will go to help her family.

You can find more information about those offerings below. You can also donate to the family using the following QR code.

Friends of Mooney took to Facebook to remember and reflect on her life and legacy.

"Rest In Peace Megan Mooney," writes Kendal Klein. "You were the absolute life of the party and a friend to everyone. You will be missed so so much. Until we meet again my friend, I love you forever."

"Rest In Peace Megan Mooney you were such a light in the world and I am so grateful I had the opportunity to have you as a friend and teammate..." writes Savannah Long.

"Live life to the fullest...stop holding back on things you want to do because your money is tight or you don’t have the time," writes Kadi Alise Potter. "I’ll see you in another life Megan Mooney."

How to help the Mooney family: