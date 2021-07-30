Neighbor says toddler hit, killed by car was an 'unfortunate accident'

A toddler was hit and killed by a car in the 9500 block of Little John Road in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News spoke with Mae Haynes who is the next-door neighbor of the child's family. She describes the family as an all-American family.

“I was just chilling. I didn’t hear anything until I happened to just look out the window and I saw all these policemen," said Haynes.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Little John Road in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Thursday afternoon.

“The 13 or 14-year-old was backing the car out because normally they back it out to play basketball and he didn’t know the one-year-old came out the house and the young man across the street was yelling for him to stop," said Haynes.

Haynes says that’s when the big brother accidentally ran over his younger brother. When police arrived at the scene the toddler was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s just an unfortunate accident but the thing is that young man has to deal with it for the rest of his life," said Haynes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.