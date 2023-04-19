Teachers want a pay raise and they’d like $2.9 million added to the teacher pay budget to give teachers a $2,000 - 3,000 raise.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Wednesday, it’s back to negotiations for the St. John’s County Teachers Union and the St. Johns County School District.

Starting salary for teachers in St. Johns County is around $47,000 right now and they want more money.

“The compensation doesn’t match demands and it’s constant and ever increasing,” said teacher Sonia Jersey.

Jersey says she’s been teaching grade school in St. Johns County for the last few years.

She says she lives in Duval County because of her pay.

“I own my home in Duval because I can’t afford St. John’s County," Jersey explained.

The decision on whether or not teachers will get a raise went to a Magistrate Judge last month who has put the responsibility back on the board and union.

“Hopefully they will somehow manage to negotiate a decent salary for our teachers,” said one parent.

First Coast News will bring the latest updates from Wednesday’s meeting.