Developing: Duval County bus driver arrested on sexual battery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville school bus driver has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that Frank David Connell, 47, was arrested Wednesday.

An arrest report says that JSO is looking into multiple incidents of sexual abuse which has occurred between 2013 and 2015. Police say Connell "developed a pattern with multiple victims for sexual abuse."

Duval County Schools says after learning the news of the arrest, the driver was immediately suspended and removed from all routes pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation.

A large portion of the arrest report is redacted, but there is no indication at this time that any of the victims were students who rode the bus he drove.

Full statement from DCPS:

“Last night, we were made aware of the arrest of one of our Jacksonville-based drivers. This driver was immediately suspended and removed from all routes pending the outcome of the law enforcement investigation.

We will continue to assist the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in its ongoing investigation. The safety of our students, employees, and the communities we serve remains our number one priority.”

This comes after three teachers were removed from the classroom at Douglas Anderson for alleged misconduct in recent weeks.