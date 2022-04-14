Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Amber Norris, Kernan Middle School

First Coast News spoke with two of Mrs. Norris’ students who say she is amazing and has a fun personality.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mrs. Amber Norris is this week’s 'Teacher of the Week'! She’s an Honors Biology teacher at Kernan Middle School.

As part of her class, she teaches a lesson on thermal energy and heat transfer and she uses fire in class to help her students understand the lesson.

“Teaching thermal energy and heat transfer… it just became something that worked very well with going through that lesson and it’s something that the kids enjoy. It’s something that sticks with them,” said Mrs. Norris.

First Coast News spoke with two of Mrs. Norris’ students who say she is amazing and has a fun personality.

“She’s a real teacher. She’s a real person, a lot of teachers fake who they are… they don’t have a personality, they just kind of are like do your work… she has a personality. She’s funny,” said Lincoln Garrison.

Another student, Shane Bright, says Mrs. Norris is one of his favorite teachers.