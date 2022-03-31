Teacher of the Week: Mr. Jason Dalton of River City Science Academy

Jason Dalton is an inspiring teacher who leads the Social Studies team at River City Science Academy and coaches volleyball!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Mr. Jason Dalton, an AP Geography and Arts History teacher at River City Science Academy.

Mr. Dalton is admired for his dedication to the Social Studies department, his students and volleyball.

“His head is really shiny,” student Eliza Williams said, laughing.

If you can’t already tell, Mr. Dalton creates a laid back environment for learning.

"He’s a really good teacher, and he makes learning really fun, and he has a very effective way of teaching us without making it crucially boring,” Eliza said.

Dalton’s high school students say he makes history fun, and it’s something Dalton says he didn’t originally have plans on doing for a living.

“Teaching was about my third backup career, but when I thought back on kind of the most positive moments I had in my life, it was usually my history teachers (and) coaches who I had a lot of fun learning and being a part of the team, playing sports,” Dalton said.

Not only does Mr. Dalton bring a lot to the classroom, but he also coaches volleyball and leads the Social Studies team.

“He inspires me,” student Jack Reeder said.

He inspires his peers also, which is why they nominated him to be this week's Teacher of the Week!