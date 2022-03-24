Mr. Zackary Carpenter is this week's teacher of the week. He was nominated by his peers for his dedication to his pre-school students!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Zackary Carpenter from Bartram Academy in St. John’s County.

His peers nominated him to be this week’s honoree because of his dedication to the 3-year-olds in his pre-school class. One word describes Carpenter: dedicated.

“I could not believe it. It was nice to finally see all of the hard work, staying up late at night, going out to Hobby Lobby every day after work, getting supplies, buying stuff, it’s finally paying off,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says it’s hard to believe he was nominated as Teacher of the Week, but other teachers say they can believe it.

“He’s very unique, very into his job, he loves loves loves his kids, and the parents love him. He just makes it look easy and enjoys what he does,” said Brittnee Williams, who works for Bartram Academy.

For the last few years, Carpenter has shown up in a major way for the students of his classroom. It’s the reason his peers admire him.

“It’s just inspirational when you have someone that’s so passionate about what they do. It makes you want to get back in the classroom, it makes you want to get back in there and enjoy doing what you love,” Williams said.

Carpenter says he didn’t become a teacher by accident, he says he had some major inspiration.

“Growing up, I’ve always known that I had a passion for kids. When I was young, one of my first grade teachers, her name was Ms. Howell, she made a huge impact in my life,” Carpenter said.