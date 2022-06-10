Ms. Williams is a dance teacher at Ed White High. Her students say she helps them improve technique.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For this week’s honoree, we go to the halls of Ed White High School where dance teacher Iesha Williams is doing more than just a jazz turn with her students. Mrs. Williams is teaching them what it means to be leaders and go after what they want.

“I’ve been here for 4 years, teaching dance and theater. I didn’t know that someone on the outside is looking at me from a distance and voting for me so I’m grateful,” said Williams.

The Ed White dance instructor also owns a dance studio called Indulgence Dance in Jacksonville.

“Mrs. Williams has a great personality and she actually has her dance studio. You can tell she’s passionate about her kids and them dancing,” said student Simone Bridges.

Williams is known for her passion and dedication to the Arts and her students. It’s something she says comes natural to her.