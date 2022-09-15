Laura Frye, a musical theater extraordinaire, is sharing her talents with students at Lavilla School of the Arts. The students call her a mentor and friend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We all have had teachers who made a huge impact on us inside of the classroom, but what about those who seemed like mentors beyond the classroom?

Laura Frye, a middle school musical theater teacher, is making an impact on each and every one of her students.

“I love to sing and I love to dance,” said Ahnisty Harmon, musical theater student.

Harmon is just one of the middle school musical theater students in Ms. Frye’s class.

She says she knew she wanted to be in Ms. Frye’s class for a second year in a row.

“She has made a very big impact on my life and she’s made me be a lot more confident of who I am,” said Harmon.

Ms. Frye teaches musical theater but she’s an actress herself. She’s worked in places like New York, but never imagined her talents bringing her to Florida to teach.

“They would say one day when you’re teaching and I would think I’m not going to be teaching and now I’m so thankful that I have that master’s degree,” said Frye.

Not only are Ms. Frye’s students gaining knowledge about their craft, they say they have a life long friend in Ms. Frye.

“She makes me feel very comfortable and very safe in the environment that she has built for us and I just love her,” said Harmon.

“Thank you for leading us this far in this path of theater,” said Jason Washington, musical theater student.