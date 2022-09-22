Lindsey Upchurch was nominated by her peers as Teacher of the Week because she makes learning fun for her second graders at Jacksonville Country Day School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are continuing to highlight phenomenal teachers across Jacksonville and surrounding areas in our “Teacher of the Week” segment. This week, Destiny McKeiver went to Jacksonville Country Day where the second graders in Ms. Lindsey Upchruch’s class had a lot to say about her spirit.

“I thought she deserved it because she’s an awesome teacher,” said Christopher Del Valle, student.

“I think she deserves to be Teacher of the Week because she is nice and helpful,” said Kendall Samara, student.

Beyond their favorite trivia games, Ms. Upchurch provides a level of support they can depend on every time she’s teaching.

“They walk into my classroom every morning and I greet them with a smile, a hug, maybe a dance move or two,” said Ms. Upchurch.

No matter the lessons they learn, Ms. Upchurch says there’s one treasure she hopes her students will all carry as life unfolds.

“If they’re happy and kind and hopefully they feel my energy,” she said.

“I just hope to be an inspiration to them and be a positive light in their life because they are in mine,” said Ms. Upchurch.