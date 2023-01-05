She is a first grade teacher at Impact Christian Academy where her lessons promote growth far beyond the classroom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s time to celebrate our teacher of the Week, Mrs. Kaye Riggs.

“I’ve taught all grades and I’ve come back to first because I enjoy teaching the reading. It’s the most challenging because they start off as a level c and they have to go all the way to a level I,” said Mrs. Kaye Riggs.

The students are reading on grade level and some beyond.

It’s just one reason parents have nominated Mrs. Riggs as Teacher of the Week.

“I couldn’t believe it, i was very humbled and I was wondering who nominated me.

The butterfly is symbolic for growth in the classroom… and with growth, riggs says comes a lot of understanding.

It’s the way she thrives as a teacher.

“Just love on your students… get to know them and this just fun if you get to know them and their strengths and weaknesses, you know how to help them the best,” said Mrs. Riggs.