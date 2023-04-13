Mrs. Joslyn Graham is a part of the ELEVATE program, where she teaches life skills in the classroom.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree has used her relatability to touch the lives of students at William M. Raines High School.

Mrs. Joslyn Graham is a part of the ELEVATE program, where she teaches life skills in the classroom.

She says she was shocked, but thankful to learn of her Teacher of the Week nomination.

“I got the call and I stepped outside and answered it and it was Destiny McKeiver and she said hey you’ve been nominated and we would like to interview you, I was very excited,” said Mrs. Graham.

She said, “I’m not sure who nominated me, but I was very grateful.”

Mrs. Graham says her class is one the students will remember well beyond high school.

“We have ELEVATE and it’s in three high schools currently in Jacksonville, Florida,” said Mrs. Graham.

“We teach character qualities and life skills, this is an accredited class so the kids can take the class as a part of their graduation requirement,” she said.

Two of her students agree that Mrs. Graham deserves the nomination.

“It just brought joy to my heart seeing how Mrs. Graham is a very helpful teacher and learning that she was Teacher of the Week is very exciting,” said student, Raheim Roberts.

David German says she’s taught him how to, “hold myself accountable for things I’ve done, integrity and how to communicate with people better.”

Mrs. Graham says although she’s teaching, she’s learning a lot along the way.

“Everything you do someone notices and you never know who is watching you,” she said.