JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week honoree is a Speech Pathologist and has taken her training to the next level.

Marika Modlin is using speech therapy outside of the classroom to change student lives.

She’s been a teacher for 40 years.

“I said the next best thing dealing with deaf and all the exceptionalities is speech pathology, and it opened the door for me to work with a lot of different students,” said Modlin.

Modlin created a coffee cart at Yulee High to teach students with special needs how to work outside the classroom.

“We have a manager, a banker and a greeter, and they serve our school, and we go into the office and serve all of our teachers there, and we also come down the hallway and serve our students here in this hallway as well,” said Modlin.

Modlin says she loves what she does and is happy to make an impact.

“I just want to thank you for giving me this opportunity to encourage other SLP’s to get out and work on life skills with students and to come out of the therapy room.”