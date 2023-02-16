Ms. Tina has been a teacher for 31 years and she says she loves when her students can show their parents what they’re learning in the classroom.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — This week’s Teacher of the Week is Ms. Tina Loughman from The Goddard School in St. John’s County! Not only is she a stellar teacher, but she’s been in education for 31 years. She’s also new to the area

“I love when you see something the children are learning and that you know you’ve been working on and they come up to you and say Ms. Tina I can do this and they count 1-10 or 1-25,” said Ms. Loughman.

She says it’s the constant growth and the excitement about it that she loves most. Ms. Loughman is a pre-school teacher. Her students are two years old.

“The impact teachers have on students is so great because I work with two year olds and so what I’m teaching them now will go with them throughout the years,” she said.

Ms. Loughman is new to Florida and thankful for her Teacher of the Week nomination.

“The teacher I replaced in there stepped out, and I didn’t think I would be able to fill her shoes and I filled her shoes too,” she said.