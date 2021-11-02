Video: Increased security at DCPS prompts long lines, searches

High schools in Duval County will have enhanced security Thursday and Friday after numerous social media threats, according to a district official.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students lined up outside schools across Jacksonville on Thursday morning to be searched after threats prompted increased security at schools in Duval County.

"We've noticed a significant number of threats compared to normal over the last couple of days," said Tracy Pierce on Wednesday, a spokesperson from DCPS. "And therefore, we have just made the decision to implement enhanced security procedures at all of our high schools for the rest of the week."

The added security includes backpack screening, metal detectors and reduced points of entry for students.

Bre'ona Bradley captured a video of students lining up outside Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach shortly after 7 a.m. The students were reportedly waiting to have their backpacks searched by a single individual.

Bradley claims the delay caused her daughter to miss the breakfast service offered at the school.

First Coast News is following up with the school district for additional information. As of 7:57 a.m., there was no longer a line outside the school.

The scene was similar at Baldwin Middle-Senior High School Thursday, most likely because of extra security at the door.

Some parents say they hadn’t heard of any issues here and others are surprised they don’t see more security vehicles out front.

Parents tell First Coast News they are happy for the extra safety measures.

A Sandalwood High teacher tells First Coast News that the students don’t have enough serious consequences to keep them in line. This comes after a protest ended with the school going into a modified early release Wednesday afternoon.

The teacher says she has received several emails from parents saying they’re keeping their kids home from school Thursday for safety.

According to Pierce, administrators allowed the Black Lives Matter protest to be outside on the football field, but it became disruptive to classes when it moved inside.

Students were kept in their 6th-period classes and given staggered release times “to maintain order.”