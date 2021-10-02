Protest prompts lockdown at Sandalwood High School

The incident started after racist comments were posted to the school's app on the district's online platform, a parent told First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A protest at Sandalwood High School ended with the school going into lock down Wednesday afternoon.

According to a parent, the school sent a voicemail to him letting families know the school's app on the district's online platform was being shutdown after racist comments and violent threats were made in the chat.

The school did a security check Wednesday morning, though it is not confirmed if the security check and the threats made on the chat are connected.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Black Lives Matter protest was organized outside Sandalwood High School in response to the racist comments.

A teacher told First Coast News protesters came inside the building without permission, causing the lockdown. It is not confirmed if the protesters who tried to come into the building were students.