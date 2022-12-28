Service to be suspended on St. Johns River Ferry starting Jan. 14

JTA will suspend St. Johns River Ferry service from January 14 to April 1, 2023 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those who rely on the St. Johns River Ferry will have to come up with a backup plan come January.

The ferry haul out occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in a state of good repair.

During the scheduled routine maintenance, JTA will complete Phase V of ongoing improvements while the vessel is out of service. Phase V improvements include site safety and operational improvements, extension of bulkhead walls, new catwalk accesses and mooring bollards, new warehouse equipment systems, improved signage, and bridge gantry preservation and rehabilitation.

When Phase V is complete in March 2024, ferry riders will have improved points of entry and new dynamic information signage at a cost of $3 million.