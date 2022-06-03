'Largest boat party in NE Florida' kicks off Friday in Green Cove Springs

Is the office looking little empty today? This might be why.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)

The annual 'Boater Skip Day' in Green Cove Springs kicked off Friday with festivities along the Bayard Point sandbar.

The self-proclaimed 'largest boat party in NE Florida' is usually attended by hundreds of boats.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the following boat ramps are full as of 11 a.m.

Knight's Boat Ramp

Main Street Boat Ramp

Old Ferry Boat Ramp

Governors Creek Boat Ramp

Lake Shore Boat Ramp

Doctors Lake Marina

Deputies have issued five citations for illegal parking at Knight's Boat Ramp.

They warn people to not block or park in the medians on the highway, roadway, or shoulder of any street or highway.

The Green Cove Springs Police Department will be patrolling the waterways along with other agencies.

"We want everyone to be safe on the water and enjoy Boater Skip Day 2022," said GCPD on Facebook. "We are here to assist if you need us. Please boat responsibly."

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office say deputies in its marine unit are also out on the water, working to make sure boaters stay safe.