'Largest boat party in NE Florida' kicks off Friday in Green Cove Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story)
The annual 'Boater Skip Day' in Green Cove Springs kicked off Friday with festivities along the Bayard Point sandbar.
The self-proclaimed 'largest boat party in NE Florida' is usually attended by hundreds of boats.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the following boat ramps are full as of 11 a.m.
- Knight's Boat Ramp
- Main Street Boat Ramp
- Old Ferry Boat Ramp
- Governors Creek Boat Ramp
- Lake Shore Boat Ramp
- Doctors Lake Marina
Deputies have issued five citations for illegal parking at Knight's Boat Ramp.
They warn people to not block or park in the medians on the highway, roadway, or shoulder of any street or highway.
The Green Cove Springs Police Department will be patrolling the waterways along with other agencies.
"We want everyone to be safe on the water and enjoy Boater Skip Day 2022," said GCPD on Facebook. "We are here to assist if you need us. Please boat responsibly."
The Nassau County Sheriff's Office say deputies in its marine unit are also out on the water, working to make sure boaters stay safe.
"As a reminder, vessels should have a number of safety items onboard such as life jackets, whistles, and fire extinguishers," NCSO said on Facebook.