St. Johns River Ferry sets sail Thursday morning with latest improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The St. Johns River Ferry is setting sail Thursday morning for the very first time with a new phase of its improvement project complete.

It will be the first ride after the Phase IV Improvement Project called the "passenger experience," according to Jacksonville Transportation Authority. When you arrive for your ride, expect to see a covered picnic pavilion, new landscaping and lighting, nicer signs, real restrooms, and restriped queue lanes.

The new queue lines are important because according to JTA, at peak times traffic can back up and block the road. They'll also have an electric vehicle charging station.

Hours are being extended on Friday to match weekend hours, which means you can ride the ferry an hour and a half later.

The ferry departs every half hour from Mayport and Fort George. The trip takes roughly five minutes.

If you're walking or have a bike it costs $1. A car costs $7 on weekdays.

Here are some fun ferry facts to save money:

If you get the MyJTA app to buy your ferry fare you can get discounts.

If you ride the ferry a lot you can buy a Ticket Book on the JTA store website.

If you do both of these things and buy the ticket book through the MyJTA app, that saves money too.

You may not know the ferry's route is part of 3,000-mile bike trail from Maine to Key West.