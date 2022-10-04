Law enforcement searching for teen, baby in last seen in Marion County

Officials said they might be traveling in a dark colored sedan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued out of Marion County for two children.

Law enforcement is searching for 16-year-old Secora Lee and 11-month-old Kehlani Hernandez. Lee is 5'06 and was last seen wearing a navy hoodie and black sweatpants with white stripes.

The girls were last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Robinson Road in Belleview, which is south of Ocala.

Officials said they might be traveling in a dark colored sedan. The children's relationship to one another is unknown, at this time.