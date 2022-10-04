Five injured, one trapped in I-295 crash

The wreck occurred on I-295 near the Monument Road exit

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a crash with multiple injured on Sunday evening, heading Northbound on I-295.

The wreck occurred on I-295 near the Monument Road exit. Officials said one person was trapped and had to be extricated. Five people were reportedly injured.

Everyone has since been rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, officials confirmed.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved in the crash.

While the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are responding to the incident, traffic will be diverted to Monument Road.