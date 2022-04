Motorcyclist crashed on the I-295 Northbound ramp connecting to Butler Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report.)

One person was killed in a wreck in Duval County on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcyclist crashed on the I-295 Northbound ramp connecting to Butler Boulevard. Officials said this was a single vehicle crash. The rider was declared dead on the scene.

Lanes were blocked while the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash.