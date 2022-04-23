Hundreds fill the streets during 13th 'Stand Up and Stride' Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

Survivors and advocates attending Saturday's event brought awareness to the high numbers and shared their stories so others know they are not alone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people participated in the Hubbard House's 13th annual 'Stand Up and Stride' Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

Participants raised awareness about domestic violence and celebrated the lives that have been impacted during the Hubbard House's 45-year history.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in 2019 there were over 8,000 Reported Domestic Violence Offenses in Duval County, a 13% increase from the year before. Survivors and advocates attending Saturday's event brought awareness to the high numbers and shared their stories so others know they are not alone.

The event featured motivational messages, a DJ, music, a scenic route and a free family fun zone.

The event collected over $90,000 in fundraising, the money will be used for providing services to domestic violence survivors and their families. The Hubbard House provides shelter and services such as relocation and counseling among others to survivors.