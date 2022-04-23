One-year-old boy hit, killed in Ginnie Springs crash

The child was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A one-year-old child was killed at a campsite in High Springs on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 26-year-old Lehigh Ares man began to back his SUV up in a Ginnie Springs campsite area, before making a left turn.A little boy walked in front of the SUV's path and was run over. The driver did not see the child, according to the FHP report.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. He was also from the Lehigh Acres area, officials reported. The report did not disclose if the driver and child knew one another.