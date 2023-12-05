Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol says sea turtles says they’ve already seen crawls across the First Coast

Kevin Brown, long time volunteer with the beaches sea turtle patrol, says as long as sea turtles return to our beaches that means our ecosystems are healthy.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol over the years have monitored and protected the sea turtles on across Jacksonville beach.

Since May 1st, Brown says sea turtles have been coming up on shore some in Micklers and one in Hannah park.

Once these sea turtles lay their eggs the group mark the nests, and in late summer the hatchlings will come out and head to the water....but as beachgoers brown says we must do our parts to make sure these baby sea turtles make it into water.

“We want a clean beach. Trash umbrellas tents chairs all taken off when you leave," said Brown.

He also notes that the beach needs to be dark because lights can cause the turtle to have anxiety and causes them to go back in the water and instead of the nest

Brown says a flat beach is something else to keep in mind. During this time of the year he says it's a major issues.