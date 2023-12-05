Operations partner at Oaxaca Club shares the highlights of moving the restaurant to Jacksonville Beach

Cinco de mayo has passed and while the celebrations may be over but the tacos and tequila are here to stay!

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The operations partner of Oaxaca Club says they wanted put their restaurant in Jacksonville Beach because they felt their restaurant would be a great fit for the beaches.

Oaxaca Club was named after a city in Mexico that is well known for their culinary scene.

The restaurant and hospitality investment group here in Jacksonville has ownership of southern grounds, Oaxaca Club and they are currently in the works of another restaurant.

Eddy Escriba, operations partner for Oaxaca Club, says the investment group actually traveled to Oaxaca to do their research and they spent time eating drinking and coming back to put together some of the recipes for this restaurant.

They also have their own tequila that they get imported Escriba says some restaurants are already carrying it and soon it will be sold in local liquor stores.

Escriba shares the highlights of having this restaurant at Jacksonville beach.

“Being a part of the community, being at ground level for all the changes that are coming to Jacksonville beach and just again we have invested in our community and other parts of the city with Southerns Grounds. You know we are trying to do the same thing here at the beach," said Escriba.