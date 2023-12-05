Major projects are currently in the planning stages for Jacksonville Beach's Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza

Monday night the city council saw the first detailed plans for the future of the open space.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Seawalk pavilion and Latham plaza are popular spots for visitors and neighbors especially during events.

“We love our special events. We definitely want to have a balanced space that is attractive to our special events and people who come here for those but is also busy and useful during non-event days," said Mayor of Jacksonville Beach, Christine Hoffman.

By doing that Hoffman says Jacksonville Beach’s community redevelopment agency wants to bring more life to the area.

Eddy Escriba, operations partner for Oaxaca club, the new restaurant that opened up this year is excited for the redesign.

“There’s some plans for the parks, there’s some plans for more events coming to Jacksonville so we are happy to be at ground level with the new changes at Jacksonville beach," said Escriba.

Proposals that were presented to city council are more kid friendly areas, public art, and terracing the sea walk pavilion area to have a better view of the stage.

“A few of the things that you won’t see but will be a public benefit public wifi better drainage things like that that will enhance the visitor and residents experience here," said Hoffman.

Hoffman says the Latham plaza parking lot will be redeveloped into a mixed-use building.

The big asset in this project will be structured parking.

“Ideally have restaurants and cafes opening onto the plaza so that it will integrate a little better instead of having this fenced off area, and having some retail office space potentially residential and my hope is for rooftop dining," said Hoffman.

Hoffman says on the ballot for the May 16th election there is a proposed amendment to their charter that will allow the mixed-use property to go to 55 feet instead of the current limit of 35 feet in their charter.