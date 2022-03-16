San Marco to hold annual beer festival featuring 18 local breweries

A ticket to the event will allow attendees to sample any of the craft beers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you are a craft beer lover, this is the event for you.

Aardwolf Brewing Company and the San Marco Merchant Association are hosting the annual San Marco Beer Fest on Saturday, March 26.

The event will run from 1-5 p.m., featuring craft beers from 18 local breweries at Balis Park.

Brews aren't the only thing you will find at the festival, either. The festival boasts live music, featuring String Theory (classic rock) and the John Lumpkin Institute (jazz).

Food from Chancho King, Tepeyolote Cerveceria, and Flame Broiler will be available for purchase. The restaurants and shops on San Marco's square will be open during the festival, as well.

A ticket to the event will allow attendees to sample any of the craft beers. ID's will be checked at the entrance. Wristbands will need to be worn at all times to receive beer.

Tickets are available now for presale, at $55. Tickets can also be purchase at the door for $65. Designated drivers can attend the festival for free.

Minors are allowed at the event but must be supervised by their guardian.