'I'm going out drinking and I'm bringing my kids:' Post sparks conversation about children in breweries

Do children belong in breweries? It's a question that went viral after a post was made on Beer Advocate this week.

The question comes as more and more breweries begin to cater to families with children by offering high chairs, green spaces, board games, playgrounds and other kid-friendly entertainment options.

"Growing up, the closest thing to a bar I ever visited was Applebee's, and I'm not sure I ever saw my parents drink alcohol there," posted a user by the name of JuliusPepperwood. "Nowadays, I don't think any of us are shocked when we visit a brewery taproom and a young child runs by, or you hear the music from a children's cartoon playing on a tablet nearby."

JuliusPepperwood says the integration of these kid-friendly elements is damaging craft beer culture.

"I guess I'm just baffled by the level of entitlement or immaturity in millennial parents," the user says. "They want to drink, they're not getting a babysitter, so breweries better figure it out for them. I love craft beer and I'm not going to stop going to taprooms... but it is sad..."

Hundreds of people responded to the post.

Some agreed, while others did not.

"I own a taproom. I have kids. It was really important for us to be kid friendly. We don’t think parents need to get a babysitter to come have a beer. Personally, I think it’s the sweetest thing when a parent brings their kid to the taproom and they play a board game together. They treat it as a bonding experience. Taprooms, like beer, are evolving. If you want to continue to live in the past you’re missing a lot of opportunities," commented Caiti Whitfield.

"I would pay extra to go to a taproom that didn’t allow anyone under the age of 16 or so. I don’t like feeling like I’m drinking and socializing at Chuck-e-Cheese. Dogs are great, kids should stay home," commented Gordon Walker.

"It's the worst. I manage a taproom. It's not so much the kids most of the time, it's the parents who let them run around yelling and screaming and ruining everyone else's time. Happens all the time. And what are you supposed to say, 'hey, mind watching your kids'?" commented Heather Foster.

