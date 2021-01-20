Registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Johns County to open Thursday

St. Johns County received an allotment of 1,950 Pfizer vaccines from the state this week.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Registration for new COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Johns County will be open starting Thursday morning.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. for vaccination appointments that will take place on Jan. 22, 25, and 27.

Officials say individuals can schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Individuals will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline before 9 a.m.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days, according to health officials.

Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

More appointments are expected to become available when the County receives additional vaccines.