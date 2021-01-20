Duval County to end Prime Osborn vaccination site, move to state-run Regency Square Mall site

The Prime Osborn site will stop taking appointments at the end of the week. Those who got their first dose at Prime Osborn will get their second dose there as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Duval County will no longer be able to access the shot at the city-run Prime Osborn Convention Center site, according to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry tweeted Wednesday morning that the Duval County Department of Health will end its Prime Osborn vaccination rollout for initial doses and take no new appointments. Moving forward, all vaccinations will be scheduled at the state-run Regency Square Mall site, the mayor's tweet said.

Patients who have already received the first dose of the vaccine at the city-run sites at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, or the Lane Wiley or Mandarin senior centers, will also receive their second dose at the same location, according to the department of health.