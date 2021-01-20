Duval County to open Regency Mall COVID-19 testing site as 3rd vaccination location

The vaccine will only be available to Duval County residents who are 65 years of age or older, frontline medical workers or first responders.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears store at Regency Mall will become the Duval County's fourth location for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Wednesday, people may get the COVID-19 vaccine at the mall, in addition to the three locations already established at the Mandarin Senior Center, Lane Wiley Senior Center and Prime Osborn Center.

Patients must make an appointment to receive a vaccine at Regency Mall. To schedule an appointment, you should call 1-866-200-3762.