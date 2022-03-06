'See something, say something' - Mother wants answers after her son was killed in Jacksonville

Family and friends marched from his house to Raines High School, his alma mater.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rashaud Fields' mother, Yvonne Fields, watched her son march across the stage to receive his high school diploma. A proud mother soon turned into grieving parent. Friday, Yvonne was in the front lines, marching for her son. She wants answers.

"Y'all don't wanna be in the shoes I'm in," Fields said. "It's time for us to stop the violence."

Rashaud's classmates showed up after the march. Jasmine Evans graduated with the young man. She glowed while expressed how much she cherished their friendship. Evans said her friend was funny and playful. Graduating with Rashaud was special to her.

"That was a big accomplishment for him," Evans said.

Fields' family described the 18-year-old as a gentle giant.

In May, Rashaud was shot and killed just hours after he graduated. Police said he was shot at least once. He was expected to attend Keiser University; where he also planned to continue his football career. The Fields family wants answers.

City officials, such as councilmen Reggie Gaffney and Sam Newby, attended the event after the march. Both had similar messages of changing the city and ending gun violence.

"We gotta stop," Newby said.

"My challenge to Jacksonville, see something, say something," Gaffney added.

That was the message in unison, "see something, say something."

Yvonne Fields does not want another family to experience her pain. She said a parent should never bury their child.

"All I want you to do is make this a learning lesson to you," Fields said.