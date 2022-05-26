Sheriff Mike Williams expected to meet with mothers to address gun violence in Jacksonville

Rep. Angie Nixon said the sheriff needs to be more present and listen to the people who are impacted by gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The recent news of young people shot and killed Jacksonville weighs heavy on Angie Nixon. So much so, it brought her to tears while talking to First Coast News.

She remembered seeing the latest victim, Rashaud Fields, graduating from high school. The teenager was killed hours after the ceremony.

"It hurts," Nixon said.

While she holds the title of State Representative, Nixon says she is a mother first and she's raising a son.

"I don't want to ever have to worry about them, being someplace and getting killed," Nixon added.

She and a group of mothers who were affected by gun violence want answers. They want local officials such as Mayor Lenny Curry, City Council President Sam Newby and Sheriff Mike Williams to address the violence in the city.

Nixon told First Coast News the sheriff responded. They plan on meeting June 1. The moms plan to offer Sheriff Williams ideas for solutions.

In a letter to officials, some of the things they suggested include: holding quarterly or bi-annual meetings starting June 30, educating the public on secure-gun storage or provide additional funding for summer programs.

The Democratic State Representative said Williams should be more present.