Billboard of Rashaud Fields serves as a reminder to call police if you know anything about his murder

Rashaud Fields was shot and killed hours after his high school graduation. He was planning on playing football at Keiser University.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While driving on Edgewood Avenue West, before you approach the stop light on Carnation Road, there is a billboard of Rashaud Fields.

The sign reads "The Life of Rashaud Fields" and it features two pictures of the 18-year-old, smiling.

It's a mile away from his alma mater, Raines High School.

Fields' was shot and killed hours after his high school graduation. He was planning on playing football at Keiser University. The billboard serves as a reminder of the life he could have had.

Fields' mother, Janice Fields, described the past three weeks as "hell". However, she said God, her family, friends and the love from the community is keeping her strong. Seeing her son's picture gives her joy.

"I'm gonna say his name," Janice Fields. "I'm gonna keep saying his name."

After learning Field's story, the owner of the billboard loaned it to the Fields family. They plan on keeping the young athlete's picture up during the summer.

People were honking their horn in solidarity as they passed by the sign. To Janice Fields, Rashaud was the baby in of the family.

"My teddy bear. My baby," she smiled. "Big Dookie. Number 53."

Rashaud Fields' legacy will live on through the lives he touched at home, on the football field and on the road.