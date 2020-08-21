Lake City Police searching for 2 missing teen girls last seen leaving mental health clinic

Lake City Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan and 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot were last seen leaving Meridian Behavioral boys' recovery unit around 12:40 a.m.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help searching for two missing teenage girls last seen leaving a mental health clinic.

Police say 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot and 17-year-old Mason Bryan were both seen around 12:40 a.m. Friday leaving Meridian Behavioral boys' recovery unit on 439 Michigan St.

Mason, pictured below, was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. Police say there was no photo available for Mackenzie.

Police do not know which direction the girls were traveling.

Mason is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and an unknown eye color.