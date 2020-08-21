x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Lake City Police searching for 2 missing teen girls last seen leaving mental health clinic

Lake City Police say 17-year-old Mason Bryan and 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot were last seen leaving Meridian Behavioral boys' recovery unit around 12:40 a.m.
Credit: Lake City Police Department
Missing 17-year-old Mason Bryan

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help searching for two missing teenage girls last seen leaving a mental health clinic.

Police say 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot and 17-year-old Mason Bryan were both seen around 12:40 a.m. Friday leaving Meridian Behavioral boys' recovery unit on 439 Michigan St.

Mason, pictured below, was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. Police say there was no photo available for Mackenzie.

Police do not know which direction the girls were traveling.

Credit: Lake City Police Department
Missing 17-year-old Mason Bryan

Mason is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Mackenzie is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and an unknown eye color.

Anyone who sees them or who has information on where the girls might be is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.

RELATED: Search canceled after missing 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County found safe

RELATED: MISSING: 22-year-old Jacksonville woman struggling with homelessness last heard from in January

RELATED: MISSING: 65-year-old man with brain injury last seen on Southside