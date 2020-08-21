Lake City Police searching for 2 missing teen girls last seen leaving mental health clinic

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help searching for two missing teenage girls last seen leaving a mental health clinic.
Police say 16-year-old Mackenzie Padot and 17-year-old Mason Bryan were both seen around 12:40 a.m. Friday leaving Meridian Behavioral boys' recovery unit on 439 Michigan St.
Mason, pictured below, was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts. Police say there was no photo available for Mackenzie.
Police do not know which direction the girls were traveling.
Mason is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Mackenzie is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and an unknown eye color.
Anyone who sees them or who has information on where the girls might be is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or dial 911.
