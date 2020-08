Police say Peter Dempsey was last seen in the 6000 block of Brooks Bartram Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday they are looking for a missing 65-year-old man named Peter Dempsey who was last seen on the Southside.

They said he was last seen around 2:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Brooks Bartram Drive. Dempsey is a 6' 2" Black man with brown eyes and gray hair and weighs 230 lbs.

Police do not know what clothing he is wearing.

Anybody who knows where Dempsey is or has seen him recently should call police at 904-630-0500.