MISSING: Homeless 22-year-old Jacksonville woman last heard from in January

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 22-year-old woman from Jacksonville.

Family told police that they lost contact with Deanna Marie Adams and have not heard from her since January. They say that she is homeless and tends to frequent the Baymeadows area in Jacksonville.

They say it is out of character for her to not make contact with her family for an extended period of time. They wish to know that she is safe.

Adams is described to be a white female, 5-foot-8, 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.