Search canceled after missing 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County found safe

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled its Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Palm Beach County Monday, saying she was found safe.

London Gordon was reported missing Monday morning, last seen wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants in the 3600 block of High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach, according to FDLE.

She's described as a Black female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 128 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen her or know where she is, you are asked to contact FDLE or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-742-6100, or call 911.