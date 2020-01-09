Police searching for missing Jacksonville woman

Joyce White-Johnson, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Peacefield Drive. JSO said she was seen at 6 p.m. leaving her home on a bike.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a woman who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on a bicycle Monday.

Joyce White-Johnson, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Peacefield Drive. JSO said she was seen at 6 p.m. leaving her home on a bike.

White-Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair and was wearing a gray shirt with a burgundy shirt over it.