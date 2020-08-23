St. Marys police searching for missing 16-year-old girl with mental health issues

Khaylia Paige Wilder, 16, was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. Police said Wilder has mental health issues and is without her medication.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday.

Khaylia Paige Wilder, 16, was last seen at 5 p.m. Police said Wilder has mental health issues and is without her medication. Wilder is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Police said she is known to frequent downtown St. Marys, downtown Kingsland and public parks in both cities.