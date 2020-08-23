St. Marys police searching for missing 16-year-old girl with mental health issues

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The St. Marys Police Department wants the community's help in finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday.
Khaylia Paige Wilder, 16, was last seen at 5 p.m. Police said Wilder has mental health issues and is without her medication. Wilder is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red jacket and carrying a black backpack.
Police said she is known to frequent downtown St. Marys, downtown Kingsland and public parks in both cities.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the St. Marys Police Department at 912-882-4488 or call 911.