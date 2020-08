Johnathan Thomas, 15, was last seen at 10:42 a.m. at the address of 96053 Yellowtail Court.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered teenager who was last seen in Yulee Wednesday.

Deputies say he was last seen on foot wearing a black longsleeved shirt, jeans and checked Vans shoes.

If you see Thomas or have any information about his whereabouts, call NCSO's non-emergency number at 904-225-5174.