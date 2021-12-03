Jacksonville police searching for missing 80-year-old man

Officers say Melvin Williams jumped out of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Riverplace Boulevard after he became upset.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in searching for a missing 80-year-old man who is said to be showing early signs of dementia.

On Friday, just after 12 p.m., officers were advised that Melvin Williams jumped out of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Riverplace Boulevard after he became upset.

Williams is 5’11", 165 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a Burgandy plaid shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a “World’s Greatest Grandpa” hat.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.