Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered 3-year-old child by the name of Pharoah Pierre.

Deputies say they received a pickup order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families in reference to the child's wellbeing.

Pharoah’s mother, 25-year-old Marie Pierre, has reportedly been avoiding contact with DCF in their efforts to assess the well-being of Pharoah during an open investigation.

Deputies say Marie Pierre is possibly driving a black 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag #Z711VD.

Pharoah Pierre is 3-ft. tall, weighs roughly 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Marie Pierre is 5-ft. and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles.