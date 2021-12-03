Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered 3-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing endangered 3-year-old child by the name of Pharoah Pierre.
Deputies say they received a pickup order that was obtained by the Department of Children and Families in reference to the child's wellbeing.
Pharoah’s mother, 25-year-old Marie Pierre, has reportedly been avoiding contact with DCF in their efforts to assess the well-being of Pharoah during an open investigation.
Deputies say Marie Pierre is possibly driving a black 2006 Jeep Cherokee with Florida tag #Z711VD.
Pharoah Pierre is 3-ft. tall, weighs roughly 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Marie Pierre is 5-ft. and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles.
The last known location of Pharoah is 44 Fir Trail Drive in Ocala. If anyone has seen Pharoah or Marie, please contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office by calling 911.