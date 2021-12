Deputies say they need to check on the well-being of Karlisha Haynes, who was last seen leaving the area of Mill Lane in Oakleaf.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for a missing woman.

Haynes reportedly left in a white-colored Chevy SUV with FL Tag 061MHE.