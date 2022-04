There is a heavy police presence in the area between Valencia and King Street while they investigate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are responding to tip about a potential incendiary device in St. Augustine on Thursday afternoon.

There is a heavy police presence in the area between Valencia and King Street while they investigate. Officers received information that there was a fire or device that could start a fire in the Flagler College Library.

Officials are searching the library with K9s as a safety precaution. It is unknown at this time if the area has been evacuated.