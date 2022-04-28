One person killed in Orange Park deputy-involved shooting, law enforcement unharmed

Witnesses say there was a police car chase involving a gold PT Cruiser.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in the Orange Park area Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened near Blanding Boulevard and Fillmore Road sometime before 8:45 p.m., deputies say.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says one person was killed and no deputies were hurt. The name of the person killed has not been released by investigators.

Witnesses say there was a police car chase involving a gold PT Cruiser.

A PT Cruiser with at least two bullet holes in its passenger-side window was taken from the scene by investigators in the morning.

Wes Stover says he and his wife and infant son were heading home on Kinglsey Avenue and were stopped at the stoplight at Blanding Boulevard when they crossed paths with the PT Cruiser.

"When we got to that stoplight shortly after, the PT Cruiser, with its hatchback completely open, swerved around from behind us, jumped the median by the Orange Park High School, and then drove on the opposite side of Kingsley," Stover told First Coast News.

This witness says he and his family were heading home when they crossed paths with the PT Cruiser involved in the officer-involved shooting.

"If the guy had not jumped the median he could have wound up crashing into us."@FCN2go still working to learn who the person who died is. pic.twitter.com/lGhmbQEcxs — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) April 28, 2022

Stover says this was around 7:45 p.m. or a little earlier. Kingsley Avenue is about a mile and a half from where the incident ended behind Wawa on Blanding Boulevard and Fillmore Road.

The area behind Wawa is where the bulk of the investigation appears to have occurred. Wawa was blocked off by police tape, as was Fillmore Road and the parking lots of several businesses around Wawa.

"If the guy had not jumped the median he could have wound up crashing into us," Stover said. "Thankfully he didn't, we were all fine, but it's definitely a shock to the system when you see something like that."

Cook says that the initial emergency call was in the Orange Park area and that at some point during the call, deputies became involved and were brought over. The public information officer for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says there was an incident in Orange Park that the Orange Park Police were investigating.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called in to assist in the investigation and will be the primary agency for new details. An FDLE public information officer says their department is investigating the use of force.

This is a developing story.