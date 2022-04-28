Newly hired JSO officer has been arrested for burglary, officials say

The officer is a new hire at the Duval County Jail and was still on employment probation due to the brief time he’s been there.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer was arrested early Thursday morning, officials said.

Officer Deven D. Reed is a new hire at the Duval County Jail and was still on employment probation due to the brief time he’s been there, about 14 months.

He has been arrested on charges of burglary to a dwelling. He was arrested around 3:30 on Thursday morning, and faces an automatic firing, according to officials.

A female victim and a male witness caught the officer in their backyard. Officer Reed was previously in a romantic relationship with the woman. When he entered the fenced in backyard, he moved the home's security camera in an attempt to stay hidden.

Responding officers found him a few yards down. When Reed was questioned, he admitted he was trying to conceal himself, police said.

A threatening statement from Officer Reed was included in the arrest docket. He allegedly told the female victim, "If we were to ever get married in the future, and I were to see you get close to another male, I would kill you", JSO said during a press conference.

The State Attorney’s Office is handling the case. It is unknown at this time if he will face further charges connected to the threat.