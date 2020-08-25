Police search for missing Jacksonville woman with schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder

Cruella Ann Wolfenbarger is white, 5'4'', 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, tan shoes, no laces.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 38-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.

Police say Cruella Ann Wolfenbarger left the area of 2000 Figaro Lane overnight and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful. Police are trying to find her to make sure she is safe.

Wolfenbarger is described to be white, 5'4'', 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and tan shoes with no laces.

Police say Wolfenbarger frequents Burger King and various convenience stores.

Anyone having seen or with any information regarding Wolfenbarger’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.